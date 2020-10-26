CAMDEN — Patrisha McLean will return for an online conversation hosted by the Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, with local survivors of domestic abuse who are featured on the Finding Our Voices “Let’s Talk About It” downtown window banners, bookmarks and WERU-FM radio program. The program will be held on the Zoom meeting platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

This program comes a year and a half after McLean first launched Finding Our Voices in the Camden Public Library as an exhibit of portraits and audio of survivors of domestic abuse. McLean will discuss what has changed with Finding Our Voices as an organization. Finding Our Voices survivors Christine Buckley, Sarah McLean, Mia Montello and Jess Bowen will discuss what has changed in their lives since breaking their silence. The group will also discuss what needs changing at the local, county and state level in regard to domestic violence.

McLean, a photojournalist and human rights advocate, is the founder and president of Finding Our Voices. The nonprofit marshals survivor voices and community creativity to educate everyone about domestic abuse, erase the stigma and shame for the victim, and help girls and women avoid, recognize, safely leave and heal from dangerous intimate partner relationships. McLean is also the author of the books “Maine Street: Stories and Faces of a Small Town,” “Island Children” and “All Fall Down,” the biography of the child actor in “Shane.”

For more on this and other Camden Public Library Programs, visit librarycamden.org.

