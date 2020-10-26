Androscoggin County

• Richard Tracy, 29, of Hartford, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions and violating conditions of release, 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Center Street in Auburn.

Auburn

• Susan Johnson, 21, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief, 3:27 a.m. Monday at 14.5 Cushman Place.

• Steven Case, 56, of Lewiston, on an indictment charging burglary, domestic violence stalking and illegal possession of firearm, Monday at 150 Center St.

Lewiston

• James Pelham, 49, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, 5:22 a.m. Monday on Bartlett Street.

