Monday, October 26
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at LA Rams
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA

