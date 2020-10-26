OGUNQUIT — Ogunquit Playhouse will present, by special arrangement with Purple Mountain Productions and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, “A Very Brady Musical” in a virtual benefit reading at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. “A Very Brady Musical” is an irreverent and slyly nostalgic look back at television’s classic blended family, authorized by CBS and created by the offspring and frequent collaborators of “The Brady Bunch” series creator Sherwood Schwartz. The benefit reading will be available for viewing through Saturday, Nov. 1.

The benefit reading cleverly employs the virtual performance format in its most apt iteration yet: the iconic “Brady Bunch” squares, a cultural touchstone since the show’s premiere in 1969. Following the reading, viewers can extend the nostalgic magic with an opportunity to celebrate live on Zoom with special guests original “Brady Bunch” cast members Barry Williams (Greg) and Christopher Knight (Peter), as well as the musical’s authors.

“A Very Brady Musical” will feature Broadway stars and Tony Award nominees Gavin Lee (“Mary Poppins,” “SpongeBob SquarePants”) as Mike and Kerry Butler (“Beetlejuice,” “Mean Girls”) as Carol, as well as Klea Blackhurst (“The Onion News Network,” “Everything the Traffic Will Allow”) as Alice, Trista Dollison as Cindy (2019 Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), Celia Hottenstein (Broadway’s “Wicked,” “Phantom of the Opera” National Tour) as Marcia, Diana Huey (Ogunquit Playhouse’s “Elf,” “The Little Mermaid” National Tour) as Jan, Troy Iwata (Broadway’s Be More Chill, “Dash & Lily”) as Peter, Mason Reeve (“Frozen” First National Tour) as Greg, and Anthony Zambito (“Girls,” Paramount Theatre’s “James and the Giant Peach”) as Bobby. The ensemble cast will feature Tracy Bidleman, Jalon Matthews, Melinda Porto and Chuck Ragsdale.

Directed by Richard Israel, “A Very Brady Musical” features a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber, with music and lyrics by Hope Juber and Grammy Award-winner Laurence Juber. Ted Arthur serves as the music director. Off the Leash Productions’ Jeremy Handelman serves as the technical director and video designer. Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane, CSA/Binder Casting. Rachel A. Zucker is the stage manager.

In a cheeky modern spin on the wholesome throw-back, this new musical follows the Brady kids’ misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion that their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. After consulting with trusty Alice, the kids decide to raise money to pay for marriage counseling. Before everything can turn out okay in the end and the kids can learn a valuable lesson, they’ll find each well-intentioned idea lands them in outrageous trouble … all in a sensible 90 minutes. “A Very Brady Musical” pays loving tribute to the Brady family you grew up with on television, with a winking nod to the satirical ’90s “Brady Bunch” films that introduced a whole new generation to America’s most beloved, if somewhat out-of-touch, blended family.

Tickets for the virtual benefit reading will be available for a suggested donation of $20 or more at https://tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org/1690/1691. Donations of $100 or more will grant VIP access to both the reading and the live post-show celebration with original cast members of “The Brady Bunch.” All proceeds benefit Ogunquit Playhouse, a not-for-profit theater.

filed under: