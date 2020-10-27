Nicholas Blanchard, right, of Auburn shows his support Tuesday morning for President Donald Trump on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For the past few years, a group of people have been protesting the president at that location, but in the past few months they have been joined by Trump supporters. While there were more Democratic candidate supporters Tuesday, the Trump camp was more vocal. The bantering was civil and there were no issues, as both sides expressed anxiousness about next week’s election. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine, Maine politics
Related Stories
Latest Articles