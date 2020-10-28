BUCKFIELD — Weldon Lucas of Greene has been appointed foreman of the Public Works Department, interim Town Manager Mitchell Berkowitz announced Wednesday in a press release.

“He is a well-known person in the area who brings with him a lifetime of knowledge of trucks as well as his mechanical knowledge,” Berkowitz said. “In addition, Weldon uses common sense in his problem solving and understands the needs of the community.”

Lucas, a Buckfield native who began his new job Wednesday, said he’s has owned a trucking business and worked for other highway departments.

“I’ve come full circle,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have had Weldon step forward and offer his services to the town,” Select Board Chairwoman Tina Brooks said in response to the announcement.

Lucas succeeds Dan McAllister who resigned this summer.

Berkowitz is road commissioner.

The department has two two full-time employees and two part-timers.

Lucas’ appointment comes soon after voters approved acquiring two used plow trucks and having two existing plow trucks made road-worthy as backups.

“The sand pile is up and will be covered shortly and the personnel will be ready for the winter operations,” Lucas said.

The town will hire at least two more people who have Class B licenses and continue to accept qualified and licensed part-time drivers to backup the full-time personnel, according to Berkowitz.

For an application contact the Town Office, go to townofbuckfiled.com or visit the highway garage on John Ellingwood Road off off Route 117 to talk with Lucas.

