WILTON — Ferna Girardin, who turned 100 on Sept. 7, has cast her ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Girardin dropped her ballot in the official ballot drop box at the Wilton Town Office this weekend, then traveled to Weld to see the lake and enjoy the fall colors, according to an email Sunday, Oct. 25, from her daughter, Leah Girardin.

In a phone interview Monday, Ferna Girardin said she was in her mid-20s when she first voted.

“When I was 22, I was living in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “If you lived in the District, you couldn’t vote.”

Franklin Roosevelt was President then, Ferna added.

“I was glad when President Roosevelt got elected the third time,” she said. “I think they changed it after that so Presidents could only serve two terms.”

According to Wikipedia, “In the 1940 presidential election and the 1944 presidential election, Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to win third and fourth terms, giving rise to concerns about a president serving an unlimited number of terms. Congress approved the Twenty-second Amendment on March 21, 1947, and submitted it to the state legislatures for ratification. That process was completed on February 27, 1951, after the amendment had been ratified by the requisite 36 of the then 48 states (neither Alaska nor Hawaii had yet been admitted as states), and its provisions came into force on that date.”

Girardin said she usually votes in-person on election day.

“I got a call from Governor Janet Mills yesterday,” she said. “It was nice of her to call. We had a good conversation.”

