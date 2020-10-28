LIVERMORE —The Livermore Public Library is raffling off a queen size quilt. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 dollars. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Livermore Town Office or the Livermore Library located on 22 Church St., Livermore. The winning ticket will be drawn on November 25 and tickets may be purchased up until then. The hours of the Library are Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The quilt top was donated by Carol Johnson and tacking was done by Marcia Hamblin, Patty McNear, Sue Hiscock and Amanda Barton, Librarian. For more information contact Amanda at [email protected]

