LIVERMORE FALLS —Treat Memorial Library is happy to announce the return of Book Club! We will now be meeting virtually over Zoom. Our current book selection is Pink Chimneys by Ardeana Hamlin, which is part of our Historical Maine series. We will meet over Zoom to discuss this selection on Thursday, November 12 at 3 p.m. Please let the library know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion and an email link to the meeting.

Our Fall into Books challenge is still ongoing throughout November! Log your reading at treat.beanstack.org, return the slips provided in your curbside books, or report your reading to staff. Each book you read is a chance to win a book in our drawing on December 1!

We are still getting news books in all the time! Our new arrivals this month include the novel Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi, the young adult fantasy Legendborn by Tracy Deonn, and the picture book Sunflower Lion by Kevin Henkes. We are also getting new holiday stories for the season by all our favorite authors. Check out our online catalog for other new arrivals!

Still need more book recommendations? We share our favorites for all ages with Bonkers for Books Saturday, November 14 and Saturday, November 28 at noon. Find out what’s new or an older favorite that you may have missed!

Take a trip in your imagination with our Armchair Traveler Game Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on Facebook. We give you the continent, date, compass direction, and weather. You do the rest!

Join us for stories every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with Online Story Time, where we share picture books, rhymes, and more!

Want to create your own unique style with wearable fashion projects? Tune in to DIY on Thursdays at 4 p.m. to learn how to create crafts to wear!

Please note that the library will be closed Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The library will also be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving.

Treat Memorial library would like to remind our patrons that we are open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. We also have curbside service Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. Please call 897-3631 for more information.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember

that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a

list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

