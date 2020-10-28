JAY — The Frank L Mitchell VFW Post 3335, in Jay, is announcing its plans and schedule for Veterans day, Wednesday November 11. Traditionally, local VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion Posts, and their Auxiliary’s participate in this important day of recognition of our countries veterans.

Due to the Pandemic, a reduced schedule and honors will be performed at select local Memorials. Jim Manter, Post 3335 Judge Advocate, reports:

“We will scale down the events this year, with only local Color Guard, and wreath laying by Auxiliary members to render Honors to our local memorials”.

The Honors schedule will be: 7:30 a.m., Livermore Falls Bridge; 7:45 a.m., Veterans Memorial in Livermore at Brettuns Center; 8:05 a.m., Chisholm Square Memorial in Jay, 8:15 a.m., Union Park Memorial in Livermore Falls; 8:50 a.m., Fayette Municipal Building Memorial. All times are approximate depending upon traffic and weather.

Members of the community are invited to attend but requested to adhere to state CDC guidelines with use of masks and social distancing.

