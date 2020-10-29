LEWISTON – A staff member at Lewiston High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, resulting in 29 people being quarantined for 14 days, Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents.

“We believe it is best to share what we can with our entire community,” Langlais wrote.

The staff member works in a specialized life skills program. Fifteen students and 14 staff members were exposed Tuesday, according to the letter. They will be contacted by the CDC and/or school personnel. If all goes well, they will be able to return Nov. 12.

Guidelines by the Maine Center for Disease Control and the Department of Education are being followed.

Parents or guardians wanting information are asked to call the superintendent’s office at 207-795-4100 or the nurse at the their child’s school.

