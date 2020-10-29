Sit with Bubba for a few minutes and he will begin to remind you of your old grandpa.

Bubba is twelve years old. He has neuropathy in his legs and just like grandpa it takes him awhile to get where he is going. If he could talk he would have a thousand stories to tell you about when he was a youngster; but, he will probably forget which one he told you and tell you again.

Bubba is an endearing golden senior feline. His needs are simple. He needs an easy chair to sit in, a warm blanket, and someone to listen to his stories.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

