NORWAY — The Covid virus has taken another victim. This time it’s the Oxford Hills free Thanksgiving dinner.

The churches of St. Catherine of Sienna and Christ Episcopal have announced that they will not be serving Thanksgiving dinner this year. The restrictions of the Covid virus make it difficult for the people who cook in a small kitchen to work together; and, even more difficult to seat the public for the family-style dinner.

For years the free dinner has been a collaborative effort between the neighboring churches. They regret they will not be able to serve friends and neighbors of the Oxford Hills, but feel that it is in the best interest of the community not to gather for the meal.

Both churches are hopeful that next year people will be able to share dinner again and give thanks.

