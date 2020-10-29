NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM), located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their schedule of virtual classes for the month of November. To register for any of their classes go to their website www.crcofwm.org, After registering, participants will receive an email with information to access the class on Zoom through their computer or telephone. First time registrants are asked to email [email protected] or call 890-0329 to fill out a brief registration/waiver form. The CRCofWM website also provides free, prerecorded virtual classes which may be tried out at any time plus a link to their YouTube channel. There is also a link to participate in free virtual classes offered throughout Maine offered by the Association of Maine Cancer Support Centers. For more information on classes at the CRCofWM please check their website, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Beginning in November, the Center will be open Tuesday mornings from 10:00am to noon. A volunteer will be in the Center to greet visitors and assist them with their needs. Comfort items, Caring Coupons and other resources will be available. Visitors will be limited to two at a time, asked to wear a mask and follow all Maine CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Anyone impacted by cancer, whether newly diagnosed or out of treatment for a period of time, is eligible for services that the CRCofWM offers. Comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats or pillows are available. Caring Coupons for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receives 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the CRCofWM for their services. For those facing the financial impact of this pandemic while going through cancer treatment, assistance is available from a generous grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation. Families may be eligible for gas cards so they may get to their medical appointments and cancer treatments, and gift cards to help with groceries are available. For more information on any of their services call 890-0329 or email [email protected]

The CRCofWM also has two fundraisers happening in November. Their signature event, “Turkey Trot 4 Hope” will be held virtually. Participants may register at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31423/turkey-trot-4-hope and participate on their own, anywhere, anytime from Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29. Also, the Hannaford Supermarket in Oxford has chosen the CRCofWM to be the recipient of their reusable Community Bag program. The CRCofWM will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Community Bag during the month of November.

Virtual Cancer Caregiver Support Group Monday, October 19 6:00-7:00pm This is an opportunity for family and friends to participate in a positive and caring environment and share, educate, and support each other on the “cancer caregiver journey”. This session will be led by Kendra Campbell, an experienced support group facilitator. Participation may be by phone or by Zoom.

Virtual Yoga Warriors classes will become available in November through the crcofwm.org website. Instructors from Posabilities, yoga studio in Norway, will prerecord classes for participants to view. This gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation.

Ayurveda Virtual Wellness Series Friday, November 6 10:00-11:00 a.m. “Balancing the Nervous System” and Friday, November 20 10:00-11:00 a.m. “Better Bones and Joint Health”. This Ayurveda Virtual Wellness series is led by Karen Vasil-Bush.

From the Kitchen – Let’s Cook Healthy! Friday, November 13 10:00-11:00 a.m. This month’s topic will the “The Genius of Grains”. In this virtual cooking class, Karen Vasil-Bush will share some of her favorite recipes.

Monday Morning Meditation weekly on Mondays 9:30-10:00 a.m. Karen Vasil-Bush leads this meditation class designed to reduce stress and promote feelings of peace and well-being.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation weekly on Tuesdays 2:00-3:00 p.m. Join Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul as she leads a 40minute Yoga class followed by 20 minutes of meditation. Gardner is a registered SomaSoul Somatic Movement Therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Thursdays, 9:00-10:00 a.m. Kat will lead a 60 minute class incorporating practices from her work as a Certified Yoga Therapist, Registered Yoga Teacher and Cancer Survivor

Virtual Chair Yoga weekly on Fridays 10:00-11:00 a.m. Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illness and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Being calmer and more relaxed inevitably leads to a greater feeling of happiness and well-being. Join Kathryn Gardner for this chair yoga class and go at your own pace

filed under: