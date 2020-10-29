LEWISTON – On Oct. 26, 2020 Colleen Lebel, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away at the age of 70.

Colleen was born on June 3, 1950 in Lewiston to mother, Doris Keith, and was raised by her loving grandmother Georgia Wade. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maine Augusta as an adult.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother Georgia Wade; mother, Doris Keith; and sister Cynthia Keith (Dufour).

She is survived by husband, Pat; and grandson Tyler; son, Shon Collins his wife Melissa, and their children Shaylin and Tynan; sisters, Cheryl Harper and husband Brian, Clover Hanson and husband Scott, Shirley Pinard and husband Richard, Marie Hinkley and husband David, Jeanie Deschaine and husband Bert, brother, Wade Keith and wife Nancy and brother, Mike Crowell.

Colleen was an avid sports fan that loved the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. She was one of the first female hockey referees in the state of Maine, and was invited to referee in the women’s national tournament. She loved being active with her friends and family. She was not afraid to try anything, including starting to play hockey for the first time at 60 years old, or riding roller coasters with her grandkids.

To the people that really knew her she was caring and funny, and was never afraid to speak her mind. She would do anything for the people she loved, and was a one of a kind grandmother who loved cats, especially her cat, Wally. She also loved spending time with friends, especially her very good friend, Madeline Beaupre.

The family would like to thank the staff at CMMC and the Androscoggin Hospice House for all the great care and support they provided.