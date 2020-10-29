SPRING HILL, Fla. – George Francis Spivey, 89, of Auburn and Spring Hill, Fla., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at home. He was born in Auburn, Feb. 13, 1931, son of the late William Francis Spivey and Ethel Derbyshire Spivey.

He grew up in Auburn and attended local schools, graduating from Edward Little in 1949. On Sept. 1, 1956 he married Joan Ellen Carrigan. He was a devoted husband, teacher and loving uncle.

He owned and operated Mac’s Radiator Shop on Minot Avenue from 1949 to 1956 and Twin Town Radiator Service in South Paris from 1956 to 1965.

He attended college in West Palm Beach, Fla. and began teaching at Webster Junior High School in 1966 and retired from Auburn Middle School in 1991. During his time there he coached football, baseball and skiing for 12 years. He was athletic director there from 1986 to 1991. He went back to school at night and graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1975.

He loved golfing and won five state championships starting in 1958 at Summit Springs golf course in Poland and two championships in 2001 and 2002 in Spring Hill, Fla.

In 1974 Francis and Joan bought a home in Spring Hill, Fla. and vacationed there every year. In 1991, after George retired, they spent winters there and summers at their camp on Sebago Lake in Casco.

George was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2009.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, John Carrigan and his wife, Beverly Carrigan of Minot. He also leaves behind a nephew, J. Michael Carrigan and his wife Michelle of Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; and three nieces, Sue Carrigan of Windham, Cheryl Ryan of Raymond and Linda Chaisson of West Poland; 13 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. Francis also leaves behind many friends in Florida including, Bill Voorhies, Marilyn Hagger, and Bobby Moran.

Friends and family are invited to gather at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home utilizing CDC Guidelines at 9:30 a.m. at 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston before going in procession to Gracelawn Memorial Park. Graveside committal prayers will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 31 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn.

Arrangements are by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.aaaa.com or at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to:

Northcliffe Church in Spring Hill, Fla., or to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

13 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240