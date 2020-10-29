TURNER – Marc Edward Petersen, 43, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Sunday Oct. 25, 2020. Beloved to all, as father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, he leaves behind his son, Ethan Petersen; mother, Sandra Petersen; sister, Liesa Bussiere and her girls Kaitlyn, Allison, and Madison, his brother, Michael Petersen and his wife Jennifer and their girls, Mya and Skyla; as well as numerous close friends and family. Marc was born May 28, 1977 in Lewiston. He attended Oak Hill high school and has lived in Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee and made Maine his forever home. He worked at Conform Automotive for many years and in 2009 he graduated and received his CDL Class A license, including Hazmat endorsement. Marc was lightness in the dark, making the world a better place. He was commonly known as Magnetic4s – he had that kind of energy about him. He had the most contagious laugh and could make anyone smile. He was well known for his passion and his ability to repair electronics and he loved gaming and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a brilliant man whom will be profoundly missed by all. From that contagious laugh to that Petersen smirk there is not a single thing we will not miss. Online condolences may be left for Marc’s family at wwwthefortingroupauburn.com.To spread some laughter, in honor of Marc, the big kid he was at heart, please feel free to show your support by dressing for the day, costumes are welcome. ﻿Services have been entrusted to The Fortin/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services. 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME. 207-783-4585.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to cover expenses can be made in Marc’s memory toJennifer Petersenat 207 713 6532