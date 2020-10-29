SOUTH PARIS – Wanda Lee Rich Buswell passed away, Oct. 27, 2020 at her home in South Paris, surrounded by family. Wanda was born on June 16, 1948 in Norway.Wanda was active in the Bethel VFW Lady’s Auxiliary supporting her husband and other veterans. She was active in the South Paris Women’s Auxiliary Fire Department for many years, being proud of her husband, Harry Buswell, and her son, Alton Chesley, both of whom were active volunteers of the fire department. Wanda was proud to give back to her community by doing so.Wanda is survived by her husband, Harry Buswell; her son, Alton Chesley and her daughter in-law, Sue Chesley of Oxford, her son, Joe Bonney of Hayes, Va., her stepdaughter, Dawn-Lynn Kjenstad of Canton, her stepson, Harry John Buswell Jr. of Augusta, her stepson, Dana Joe Buswell of South China; her sister, Jean McKeen and sister-in-law, Ellie Holden McKeen, of Hayes, Va.; a special niece, Tabatha Hall of Hayes, Va.; a grandson, Danny Chesley, and granddaughter, Destiny Chesley, a step-grandson, Deric Buswell, step-grandson, Nathan Bradman; many relatives of the Philip E. Dunn lineage and the Alton Rich lineage; and many many friends, including Kathy Winchenbach of South Paris and Janice Bonney of Calais.Wanda enjoyed her family and friends and loved visiting and going to lunches and dinners in the local restaurants with them. She loved flowers and planting. She loved cooking and was a great preserver of old-time recipes. She and her husband loved NASCAR racing and racing at the Oxford Plains Speedway and going for long rides in the countryside. At her request, no service will be held, but rather, a celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com