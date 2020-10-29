Julian Edelman had a “precautionary standard knee procedure” done on Thursday morning and will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, according to ESPN.

Edelman, who leads the New England Patriots with 21 receptions and 315 yards on the season, is expected to be out beyond this week.

Edelman’s absence is noteworthy especially because the Patriots are dealing with serious injury woes at the receiver position. With Edelman out and second-year receiver N’Keal Harry in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the options for quarterback Cam Newton at receiver will be limited. It leaves New England with just Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers as healthy receivers on the active roster. Matthew Slater is also technically a receiver but has been used exclusively on special teams.

Edelman has also had success in the past against Bills slot cornerback Taron Johnson. Last season in Week 16, with the division on the line, Edelman caught five passes for 72 yards in what ended up being a close 24-17 Patriots win to clinch the division.

Jeff Howe of the Athletic said the injury will cost him some game time.

“Julian Edelman is absent from practice and is expected to miss some game action, according to a source. He’s been dealing with a knee injury,” Howe tweeted.

COPELAND TO IR: The Patriots placed linebacker Brandon Copeland on injured reserve, the latest blow to a team that has lost three straight.

Copeland has appeared in six games with four starts this season, totaling 10 tackles. He signed with New England in March following two seasons with the Jets.

New England, which visits Buffalo on Sunday, also placed tight end Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.