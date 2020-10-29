Students at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn decorated two dozen pumpkins Thursday donated by Dave Bell of Bell Farms in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Second grader Rylannd Gallo, 8, paints his pumpkin at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Thursday. Three classrooms of students decorated pumpkins donated by Dave Bell of Bell Farms in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Second grader Kellan Campbell, 7, shows educational technician Nicole Duchaine his hands after painting his pumpkin at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Thursday. Three classrooms of students decorated pumpkins donated by Dave Bell of Bell Farms in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Because of COVID-19 precautions, art supplies are brought to classrooms at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn instead of students going to the art room. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Educational technician Nicole Duchaine works with second grader Kellan Campbell, 7, as he paints his pumpkin at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Thursday. Three classrooms of students decorated pumpkins donated by Dave Bell of Bell Farms in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo