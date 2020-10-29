To the Editor:

I read with interest in this week’s Advertiser the article on the Weary Club here in Norway. James C. True and wife were neighbors of our when I lived in the Bertlettboro neighborhood of East Stoneham, Maine back in the 1930’s and early 1940’s. My mother did their laundry.

I remember stopping at their place one day and Mr. True gave me some hard candy from the Weary Club. I remember their daughter, Sarah, had a bad car accident going down Ledge Hill one time. After that, she always blew the horn all the way down the hill. I guess it was to warn anyone coming up the hill that she was coming down!

Marelyn McAlister Jones

Norway

filed under: