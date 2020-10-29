To the Editor:
I read with interest in this week’s Advertiser the article on the Weary Club here in Norway. James C. True and wife were neighbors of our when I lived in the Bertlettboro neighborhood of East Stoneham, Maine back in the 1930’s and early 1940’s. My mother did their laundry.
I remember stopping at their place one day and Mr. True gave me some hard candy from the Weary Club. I remember their daughter, Sarah, had a bad car accident going down Ledge Hill one time. After that, she always blew the horn all the way down the hill. I guess it was to warn anyone coming up the hill that she was coming down!
Marelyn McAlister Jones
Norway
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Bob & Sandy Bahre Health Center opens in Norway
-
Advertiser Democrat
Heidmann appointed to SAD 17 board of directors
-
Advertiser Democrat
Opera House gets new tenants with familiar faces
-
The Bethel Citizen
New chair announced for SAD 44 board
-
The Bethel Citizen
Webb named new BAAM coordinator