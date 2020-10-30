To the Editor:

Regarding the Board Meeting of RSU 9 October 27, 2020: I attended  the board meeting of RSU 9 on October 27th 2020 through ZOOM.  Watching and listening with dismay to  the teachers as they spoke of the problems they are experiencing while working with no contract in conditions that are substandard. Teachers have huge job before them,  and  have the students well being and learning first and foremost.

My statement is make the public aware of  the conditions at RSU9 during this epidemic and beyond.

Marcia Donald

New Sharon

