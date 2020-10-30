NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM), in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St., has announced the schedule of virtual classes for November.

To register, go to www.crcofwm.org, After registering, participants will receive an email with information to access the class on Zoom through their computer or telephone.

First-time registrants are asked to email [email protected] or call 207-890-0329 to fill out a brief registration/waiver form. The CRCofWM website also provides free, prerecorded virtual classes that may be tried out any time plus a link to their YouTube channel.

There is also a link to participate in free virtual classes offered throughout Maine offered by the Association of Maine Cancer Support Centers. For more information on classes at the CRCofWM, visit the website, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

Beginning in November, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. A volunteer will greet visitors and assist them with their needs. An appointment may also be made by calling 207-890-0329 or emailing [email protected]

Visitors will be limited to two at a time, asked to wear masks and follow Maine CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Anyone impacted by cancer, whether newly diagnosed or out of treatment for a period of time, is eligible for services.

The CRCofWM will hold two fundraisers in November. The signature event, “Turkey Trot 4 Hope,” will be held virtually. Participants may register at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31423/turkey-trot-4-hope and participate on their own, anywhere, anytime from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Also, Hannaford Supermarket in Oxford has chosen the CRCofWM to be the recipient of their reusable Community Bag Program. The center will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 bag during November.

Virtual Yoga Warriors classes will become available in November through the crcofwm.org website. Instructors from Posabilities yoga studio will prerecord classes. The gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation.

Ayurveda Virtual Wellness Series will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, “Balancing the Nervous System,” and Friday, Nov. 20, “Better Bones and Joint Health.” The series is led by Karen Vasil-Bush.

From the Kitchen – Let’s Cook Healthy! will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Topic will the “The Genius of Grains.” Karen Vasil-Bush will share some of her favorite recipes.

Monday Morning Meditation will be held weekly from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays. Vasil-Bush leads the meditation designed to reduce stress and promote feelings of peace and well being.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation will take place weekly from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Join Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul for yoga and meditation. Gardner is a registered SomaSoul Somatic Movement therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. Kat will lead the class incorporating practices from her work as a certified yoga therapist, registered yoga teacher and cancer survivor.

Virtual Chair Yoga will occur from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays. Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illness and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Kathryn Gardner will lead the class.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org.

