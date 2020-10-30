Red Cross blood drive to be held at Jay church

JAY — A blood drive will take place at the Bean’s Corner Church, 17 Chesterville Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.

American Legion plans November events

AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays. November events are announced by Commander Steve Simard.

Dinners-to-Go with curbside pick-up will be held on Saturdays. There is limited seating inside due to mask and social distancing procedures in place. All dinners will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call ahead for orders from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284 and from noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466.

The schedule is: Nov. 7, chicken stew, salad and dinner roll, $10; Nov. 14, lobster roll, french fries and coleslaw, $10; Nov. 21, prime rib, mashed potato, veggie and salad, $15.

The LA Veterans Council will hold a Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park in Lewiston. Post 153 will have chili available for take-out following the ceremony. There will be no ceremony at the post.

The executive committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, followed by a general meeting at 7. The post will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26.

Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates.

North Jay Grange to hold craft, food sale

NORTH JAY — The North Jay Grange will hold a craft and food sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. There will be Christmas decorations, clothing and household items. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Five to 10 customers will be allowed in at a time. For more information, call 207-208-9225 or 207-578-0821.

Leeds to hold Veteran’s Day service in town center

LEEDS — A Veteran’s Day service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Veteran’s Memorial in the town center. The event is being coordinated by the Leeds Historical Society and any questions about it can be directed to Laura Juraska at 207-524-2324.

Jay VFW Post announces Veteran’s Day events

JAY — Frank L Mitchell Post 3335, VFW, has announced plans for Veteran’s Day, on Wednesday Nov. 11. Traditionally, local VFW, AMVETS and American Legion posts and their auxiliaries participate in the day. Due to the pandemic, a reduced schedule and honors will happen at local memorials, Post 3335 Judge Advocate Jim Manter said.

“We will scale down the events this year, with only local color guard and wreath-laying by auxiliary members to render honors to our local memorials,” Manter said.

The schedule will be as follows: 7:30 a.m., Livermore Falls Bridge; 7:45, Veterans Memorial at Brettuns Center, Livermore; 8:05, Chisholm Square Memorial, Jay; 8:15, Union Park Memorial, Livermore Falls; and 8:50, Fayette Municipal Building Memorial. All times are approximate depending upon traffic and weather.

Members of the community are invited to attend but requested to adhere to state CDC guidelines with use of masks and social distancing.

Adult Learner Scholarship Fund seeks applications

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund which supports nontraditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training.

MaineCF offers two types of adult learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular calendar year. The application deadline for this scholarship is Nov. 15. The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact MaineCF Scholarship Manager Liz Fickett at [email protected]

Those who qualify can get heating assistance

FARMINGTON — The United Way energy program, Community Energy Challenge, offers custom-built insulating window panels that can help save $30 to $40 a month on heat and help fuel last longer.

Residents (renters or owners) who qualify for heating assistance of any sort are eligible for up to six panels free.

Those interested should call the United Way office at 207-778-5048 to get the process started.