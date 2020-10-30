Maine shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 103 new infections reported as the virus continues to spread widely across the state.

Forty-four of the cases are in Cumberland County, 11 in Somerset County and nine cases each in York County and Kennebec County. There were no additional deaths. Cumberland County’s daily increases jumped from 16 new cases on Wednesday, to 22 on Thursday and 44 on Friday.

Cases keep climbing in Maine, after a long period of relatively stable, low case counts. There were 80 new cases on Thursday, and 76 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 67.9 on Friday, compared to 37 a week ago and 30.4 a month ago.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said in a tweet on Friday that “the surge is here. Take action now. For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious.”

Testing has remained relatively steady since mid-September, fluctuating between approximately 400 and 450 tests per 100,000 population, according to the Maine CDC. Meanwhile, the percent of tests that have been returned positive has nearly doubled, from 0.49 two weeks ago to 0.8 on Thursday, although it’s still much lower than the national average of 7 percent.

The continued rise in case counts comes a day after Maine announced a partnership with Walgreens, which will stock free rapid antigen tests that can produce results within 15 minutes.

The rapid tests are expected to be in 65 Walgreens locations throughout Maine as a drive-thru service starting sometime in November. A doctor’s note is not needed for the rapid tests, and anyone who thinks they need a test can get one under Maine’s standing order for COVID-19 tests.

Patients will “self-swab” their nasal cavity under the supervision of a pharmacy employee. The nasal swabs are less invasive than the deep nasal swab tests in use by what up until now has been the more common COVID-19 PCR molecular tests, which typically return results within 24 to 48 hours in Maine.

There are currently 17 people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

