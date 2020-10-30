NORWAY – George W. McKay, 86, of South Paris passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Stephens Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife, daughters and granddaughter.He was born in Norway on Feb. 19, 1934, the son of William and Mabel York McKay. He attended Norway High School and married Helen Millett on Nov. 26, 1955. George drove logging trucks, worked in the woods, worked at C. B. Cummings, Paris Manufacturing and ABC Rubbish. He had been employed as a mechanic for Ripley & Fletcher and Harold Motors. He later owned his own auto body business. George raced at Oxford Plains Speedway for 35 years in the charger division, he liked to go fast. He also enjoyed traveling, going out to eat and NASCAR. George is survived by his wife Helen of South Paris; daughters Georgia Cram and Pamela Rich and husband Gene; granddaughter Alicia Cram and significant other Brian Cabral; his sister E. Jean McKay, brothers-in-law Hartley Millett and wife Lucille, William Millett and significant other Cindy and Richard Colby, sisters-in-law Dorothy Millett and significant other Chuck and Marie Millett; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter Lisa McKay, son-in-law Terry Cram; sister Dorothy Yates and husband Bill, brothers-in-law Charles, Stanley and Clyde, Jr. and his wife Phyllis, and sister-in-law Irene Colby. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris with a time of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery in South Paris. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers,donations in his memory may be made to:Joslin Diabetes Center1 Joslin PlaceBoston, MA 02215

