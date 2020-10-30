AUBURN – Ryan D. Landry of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday Oct. 26, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House. Ryan was born on August 7, 1983 to Robert and Diane Landry.

He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and loved hockey, especially the Bruins. Ryan was a big fan of New England sports and football Sunday with his family. Ryan’s career was in the banking industry as a Senior Network Administrator for 14 plus years. He was proudly employed with Androscoggin Bank.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Diane; and brother Dave. Survivors include his wife Ashley and his two sons, Adam (8) and Evan (7); and his brother Mike.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made at any Androscoggin Bank branch or mailed to:

Androscoggin Bank

PO Box 1407

Lewiston, ME 04243

payable to the Ryan Landry Memorial Fund