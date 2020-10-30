FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a Basic On-Site Wastewater System Installation Course on Tues., Nov. 17, with a storm date of Nov. 19, for contractors, code enforcement officers, licensed plumbing inspectors, and site evaluators. This course will be held at The New Sharon Masonic Hall, 46 Mercer Rd/Rte 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Topics will include design, permitting, construction, and inspection processes contained in the Maine Subsurface Wastewater Disposal rules, CMR 241 as well as the use of erosion control devices and the Dig Safe process. Attendees who submit HHE-200 Forms for two successfully completed system installations will be granted a certification number. The details of the voluntary Certification Program for System Installers will be covered during this session.

Six and one-half training contact hours will be awarded and will apply towards re-certification for L.P.I.’s and C.E.O.’s, as well as Maine Department of Human Services and Department of Environmental Protection Voluntary Certification Programs for Septic System Installers and Contractors.

The cost for this workshop is $85 including materials and a certificate of participation if paid registration is in by Nov 9.. For registration information please go to wither our web site at www.franklincswcd.org, or https://www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/info or call (207)212-6109 or 778-4279.

