OXFORD – Deborah L. Perkins passed away on Oct. 27, 2020. She was surrounded by Christmas decorations, music and her loving family. She was born on Feb. 3, 1953 to Albert W. and Audrey P. (Hutchins) Tirrell in Lewiston.She graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1972. She was a CRMA and worked at Alternative Services in Lewiston. She was a member of Post 150 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the MFFD Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Mechanic Falls Spirit of Christmas Committee.She enjoyed puzzles, scrapbooking, knitting, cooking, playing games and camping. She loved children, especially her grandchildren. Deb loved family gatherings especially at Christmas time her favorite Holiday.She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Sherry, stepchildren, Scott, Crystal and Andrew; siblings, Ronnie and wife Faith, Jeff and wife Carrie, Linda and husband Gary, Tanya and husband Alan; six grandchildren, Abigail, Mariah, Aaliyah, Zane, Tori, and Temperance; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Terry.The family wishes to Thank everyone that provided care for Deb especially Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.A celebration of life will be held outdoors on Saturday Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m. at her sister’s home, 35 True Street, Mechanic Falls.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to :Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240