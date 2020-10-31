Oct. 31, 1879: Prolific Maine author Jacob Abbott dies at 75 in Farmington, where he resided. Abbott produced 180 books, consisting of works of juvenile fiction, history, biography, religion and science. Many of them were translated into other languages.

The Hallowell native, Bowdoin College graduate and ordained minister taught mathematics and natural philosophy for four years at Amherst College, then directed the Mount Vernon Female School in Boston. He organized a Congregational church in 1834 in Roxbury, Massachusetts, then left it in the care of his brother John Abbott.

While still a young man, he moved to Farmington, where his brother Samuel Abbott had founded the Abbott Family School for Boys at Little Blue. Samuel Abbott died a few years later, so Jacob Abbott took over its management briefly with his sisters. They sold it and moved across the road to Few Acres, which remained their home after that, although Abbott spent winters in New York.

Abbott’s brothers John Abbott and Gorham Dummer Abbott also were authors, as were his sons, Benjamin, Austin, Lyman and Edward.

