POLAND – Doris Irene Everett, 72, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was born at home on Jan. 21, 1948 in Auburn to Roger and Liane (Quirion) Demers. Doris enjoyed spending time with family particularly, her great-nephews, twin boys, Anthony and Jackson.She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, taking drives through the mountains and camping in South Freeport.Over the years she worked in various shoe shops and more recently at Clover Healthcare as a dietary aide until her retirement. Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers, Marcel and Paul Demers and one sister, Therese Henson. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Everett; brother, Maurice Demers; numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left for Doris’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service and interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Auburn. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn. 207-783-8545.In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Doris’s name to theAmerican HeartAssociation51 U.S. Route 1, Suite MScarborough, ME 04074.