Androscoggin County

• Scott Alexander, 45, of Sabattus, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, at 24 Mad Bull Dog Road in Sabattus.

• Cole Whitten, 18, of Sabattus, on charges of disorderly, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, 2:24 a.m. Sunday, at 74 Adolph St. in Sabattus.

• Joel Gagnon, 40, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violation of bail conditions, 9:05 a.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Theresa Day, 66, of Saco, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:14 p.m. Sunday, at 79 Goff St.

Lewiston

• Carolyn Deberry, 41, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street.

• Jason Vachon, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing, 2:16 p.m. Sunday, at 692 Sabattus St.

