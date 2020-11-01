Androscoggin County
• Scott Alexander, 45, of Sabattus, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, at 24 Mad Bull Dog Road in Sabattus.
• Cole Whitten, 18, of Sabattus, on charges of disorderly, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, 2:24 a.m. Sunday, at 74 Adolph St. in Sabattus.
• Joel Gagnon, 40, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violation of bail conditions, 9:05 a.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.
Auburn
• Theresa Day, 66, of Saco, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:14 p.m. Sunday, at 79 Goff St.
Lewiston
• Carolyn Deberry, 41, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street.
• Jason Vachon, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing, 2:16 p.m. Sunday, at 692 Sabattus St.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Dear Abby
Grind of pandemic taking a toll on couple’s ability to connect
-
Encore
Looking Back on Nov. 2
-
Sun Spots
Drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners sought in Oxford Hills region
-
Opinion
‘Revenge porn’ was already commonplace, and the pandemic has made things even worse
-
Columns & Analysis
The case for keeping the electoral college