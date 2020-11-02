BANGOR – Hailed as one of the greatest clowns of all time, Peak’s Island resident Avner Eisenberg brings a new film version of his award-winning one-man show, “Exceptions to Gravity” to Penobscot Theatre Company as the November offering in the theatre company’s ambitious 47th Season, Digitus Theatrum.

“I have been enraptured by the art of physical storytelling since I was 7 years old and was fortunate enough to see theatrical legend Avner Eisenberg in his 1984 Broadway show, Avner the Eccentric,” says Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport. “I have never forgotten it.”

When Newport moved to Maine and discovered that Mr. Eisenberg was a long-time resident of Peak’s Island, she was star-struck and knew she not only wanted to re-live the delight she experienced as a child, but also share it with as many people as possible.

“We had hoped to present Avner in Exceptions to Gravity at the Opera House as our special New Year’s Eve production this year,” Newport says. “When that wasn’t possible and we pivoted to creating a fully digital season, I wanted to make sure Avner was part of it.”

“As we all struggle and innovate to adapt to the reality of the pandemic, I am thrilled to be included in Penobscot’s digital season. Starting in January engagements into the next year toppled like watching dominos fall,” remarks Eisenberg. “My spirits soared and my horizon opened when Bari Newport called to ask if there existed a video version of the show, Exceptions to Gravity, and if Penobscot Theatre could include it in a newly minted virtual theater season. I called my son, technical whiz and chief video editor. So, here it is! I am so pleased to share it with Penobscot’s audience. I hope to be with you all live and in person next year, but until then grab some popcorn and enjoy, Exceptions to Gravity.”

Perhaps best known as The Jewel, the scene-stealing holy man in the Michael Douglas/Kathleen Turner classic, “The Jewel of the Nile,” Avner is often a featured performer at comedy, magic and theatre festivals. His eccentric performances have been seen at The Edinburgh Festival, the Montreal International Comedy Festival, The International Festival du Cirque in Monte Carlo, the Barcelona International Clown Festival and many others. In addition to Avner the Eccentric, Mr. Eisenberg has appeared on Broadway in Ghetto, where he played a ventriloquist. His dummy was nominated for a Tony Award.

“Exceptions to Gravity,” has toured extensively through the US and around the world. With stunning feats and ingenious humor, the show defies the barriers of age, language and culture and proves that laughter really is the best medicine.

Avner the Eccentric’s “Exceptions to Gravity” will be streamed on-demand from Nov. 8-29 and is being offered as part of the five-show Family Style Series ($120). To receive the best prices and exclusive benefits, patrons are encouraged to subscribe, however single tickets are also available ($40). All prices are per household. Subscriptions and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling (207) 942-3333.

