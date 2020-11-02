THOMASTON — A father and his 6-year-old son were killed Monday when their car veered into oncoming traffic and struck one vehicle before slamming head-on into a Concord Coach Lines bus.

The names of the two local people were not released immediately.

A woman was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital in Lewiston with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

The crash occurred on Route 1 immediately south of the intersection with Route 131 (Oyster River Road) at about 9:12 a.m.

Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said he suspects the driver was distracted but the investigation has not been completed. He said the bus has a camera in the front and police will examine the video.

The father and son were in a small car heading north on Route 1 before it veered into the southbound lane and struck another small car. That car spun, collided head-on with a large truck and went off the road, Hoppe said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded, as did emergency medical crews from Thomaston, Warren and Rockland.

Southbound traffic was rerouted to Oyster River Road.

The truck was demolished. There were 11 people board the bus and none were injured.

The bus had left the Rockland bus terminal shortly before the crash.

