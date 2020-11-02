DIXFIELD — Temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark, but Dirigo’s Kailey Hackett was unfazed by the conditions for Monday’s field hockey game against Lisbon.

Hackett scored five goals to pace the Cougars past the Greyhounds 6-0. She credits Dirigo’s ball movement for her five scores.

“I mean our passing was very good tonight between the team, that lead to the goals,” Hackett said. “It was the team bringing the ball to the circle, and (I) finished it off.”

Dirigo coach Gretchen Curtis was glad to see the strong passing, especially considering the team’s lack of practice time recently.

“We have been really working on our passing game, and it’s been so hard because we haven’t had practices,” Curtis said. “Every day when we had practices, it has been raining and we can’t go inside (because of COVID-19 guidelines) and it’s just been terrible (weather-wise). They did a very good job tonight with the passing game.”

As for Lisbon, coach Julie Petrie said she isn’t too concerned about the final score of Monday’s game.

“It’s November, it’s cold,” Petrie said. “We didn’t have our normal lineup today. We are just grateful to be playing, regardless of it being freezing in November. At this point, I think the fact our kids are still showing up and playing, dedicating themselves in very cold temperatures — honestly, not to say I am not competitive, but I am not even worried about the score in a game like tonight.”

Petrie also said the Greyhounds used a lot of players who haven’t played much field hockey, but she thought those players worked hard.

Hackett scored her first goal two minutes into the game off a penalty corner. It was set up by Alexa Perrault.

Hackett notched the second goal at the six-minute mark of the opening quarter.

The majority of the game was played in Dirigo’s offensive zone.

“It’s all about the passing,” Hackett said. “Lisbon is a really good team, and I feel like this is one of the best games we had all season. To be able to control (the ball), on (Lisbon’s) half of the field, that’s pretty good.”

The game remained 2-0 until midway through the second quarter when Hackett completed the natural hat trick to give Dirigo a 3-0 lead.

Hackett added a goal in the third quarter, lifting the ball over Lisbon goaltender Maria Levesque. In the fourth quarter, Hackett stretched Dirigo’s lead to 5-0 by ripping a shot past Levesque.

Jayce Brophy capped the scoring with a goal nearly five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Levesque made 21 saves for the Greyhounds.

“She had a solid little game,” Petrie said. “I am proud of her as well. We had some kids make some defensive saves as well.”

Dirigo goalies Allie Dyke and Alyvia Ellis only needed to make one save in the game.

