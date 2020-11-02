100 Years Ago: 1920

The Mystery Club members were delightfully entertained by Helen Meserve at her home on Webster Street Friday night. The first thing to greet them as they entered the house was a large ghost. The house was decorated in attractive Halloween colors, autumn leaves and Jack-o- lanterns, the rooms being dimly lit by red shades which gave It a “spooky appearance.” After much merriment bobbing for apples and other Halloween stunts, cards were enjoyed, the first prize was won by Miss Charlotte Hall, and the booby prize by Mrs. Clarence Ricker. The members were invited to the dining room where a Halloween lunch was served by the hostess, each member receiving a Halloween favor. Piano and Victrola music was enjoyed.

50 Years Ago: 1970

As required by law on the Saturday before a general Election, the city clerk’s office was open today from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

More and more pop up each year, dotting the weekend landscape like the lawn ornaments of old ladies that you see bending over your next-door neighbor’s flower garden. Nimble-fingered hat knitters and wooden-toy makers begin descending on elementary school gymnasiums across the area this weekend to show off their talent at craft fairs. The craft fair season, from the end of October until Christmas, is as much a sign of the onset of winter as birds flying south. What is harder to determine is whether making crafts is more fun than going to the fairs where the crafts are displayed, say people close to the action. “Some of them are getting ideas for their own hobby. But for some people, it’s just like yard sales. There are people who are hooked on craft fairs,” said Margaret Ring of Locke Mills on Tuesday. Ring is the president of the Locke Mills Fire Department Auxiliary.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

