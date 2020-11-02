PHILLIPS — A North Anson couple were injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle they were riding in rolled over on Salem Road/Route 142.

Frank Manzer, 86, and his wife, Dorothy Manzer, 87, received minor injuries but were not taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Frank Manzer lost control of the car he was driving and it went off the road and rolled over, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to the accident, reported at about 2 p.m.

Salem Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: