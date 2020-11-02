Bishop Robert Deeley blesses the All Souls Remembrance Crypt with holy water during the All Souls Day service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bishop Robert Deeley makes one last blessing for the 30 individual unclaimed cremated remains before the All Souls Remembrance Crypt was closed after the All Souls Day service at St. Peter's Cemetery in Lewiston on Monday. The 30 individuals ranged in age from 2 months to 105 years and their remains are kept in the crypt because they are unclaimed, Jim Boulet, family service adviser for the cemetery, said. Funeral directors from Central and Southern Maine are contacted throughout the year to see if they have any unclaimed remains. The bishop blessed the crypt because it was the first one of its kind at St. Peter's. There will be more services if more unclaimed remains are collected by funeral directors, Boulet said. About 25 people attended the service. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The All Souls Remembrance Crypt is inside the St. Louis Mausoleum, a place with cremation niches on two sides and full-size crypts on the other two sides. The mausoleum is named after the St. Louis Catholic Church that closed in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The All Souls Remembrance Crypt contains the unclaimed cremated remains of 30 individuals, Jim Boulet, family service adviser for St. Peter's Cemetery, said. The remains have been collected from funeral directors from Central and Southern Maine. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
