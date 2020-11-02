Brunswick author and historian Lori-Suzanne Dell has produced a new television/video series called “Stories From Maine.”

The pilot episode for this series of odd and legendary tales from Maine is on the Ali/Liston II superfight rematch which took place in Lewiston on May 25, 1965. The fight became the most notorious professional heavyweight championship fight in sport’s history. The fight took place at the Central Maine Youth Center, now the Androscoggin Bank/Lewiston Colisee, and is where the most iconic image in sport’s history was taken.

The episode also highlights Waterville’s own Florian Alfred Lebrasseur who fought under the name of Al McCoy. McCoy challenged Heavyweight Champion boxing legend Joe Louis in 1940 for the heavyweight title. The bout, held at the Boston Garden, was the first Heavyweight Championship Title Fight ever held in Boston.

The mini-documentary episode also highlights the 1906 Heavyweight Championship Title fight between boxing legend Jack Johnson and challenger Joe Jeanette at the Portland Armory.

The documentary is streaming on Amazon Prime. “Stories From Maine” is also on Facebook or Twitter.

