AUBURN – Just in time for this season of gratitude, the Riverwalk Storywalk for November theme features a series of words and phrases reminding us all to be thankful.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, located between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park, showcasing different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.

Anyone with an idea for a future Auburn Storywalk is invited to reach out to Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at [email protected] or (207) 333-6611.

