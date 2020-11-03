FREEPORT — The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport has received a $100,000 Maine Economic Recovery Grant from the state. The grant was provided to offset the loss of income experienced by ACAF as a result of the current pandemic. At the time that the pandemic began, ACAF was in the midst of a comprehensive campaign to raise funds for the renovation and opening of Meetinghouse Arts, a new public performance and artistic venue in Freeport. As a result of the economic slowdown and job losses associated with the pandemic, ACAF was not able to raise the funds necessary to complete renovations to that venue or to generate revenue from it.

Funds provided by this grant may be used to purchase equipment for Meetinghouse Arts and support the operating expenses of Meetinghouse Arts and ACAF. In addition to ongoing fundraising efforts, the grant will help to support the renovation process and will expedite the opening of Meetinghouse Arts once the state’s guidelines for safe opening permit it.

The grant demonstrates the state’s recognition of the importance of the survival of this organization. “This grant is a godsend that allows us to make a major dent in renovation and operating expenses,” said Nancy Salmon, ACAF board of directors president. “Now we can confidently expect to open Meetinghouse Arts in early January or as soon after as safety guidelines provided by the Maine CDC permit. We are so very grateful to the state for recognizing the value of the arts as tools for improving our quality of life and promoting the economic development of the Greater Freeport community.”

Meetinghouse Arts will be home to a 200-seat performance and presentation space that will provide a venue for theatrical productions, concerts and other artistic and cultural presentations, and will include a gallery for the visual arts and other exhibits. Meetinghouse Arts will be used by both local organizations and touring shows and will provide a new creative focal point for the greater Freeport area and strengthen its creative economy.

The opening of Meetinghouse Arts will achieve one of the important goals identified in ACAF’s Cultural Plan for the Greater Freeport area. Plans for the renovations have been carefully developed to provide a high-quality venue that is flexible enough in its design to accommodate a wide variety of creative needs. At the same time, Meetinghouse Arts will continue to be used by the church for Sunday services and other programs.

ACAF is working to raise the visibility of the artistic and cultural activities that the Greater Freeport Area has to offer. It is dedicated to fostering arts and culture by enhancing artistic and cultural opportunities for all members of the community, including youth, and promoting the local arts and culture. Its goal is to build the resources necessary to meet the collective needs of Greater Freeport’s performing and visual artists and cultural groups. For more about ACAF, visit FreeportArtsAndCulture.org.

