Nancy Beaule of Holiday, Florida, won a prestigious Royal Palm Literary Award from the Florida Writers Association. Beaule’s winning entry, “A Peek Under the Big Top,” won the Silver Award for Published Children’s Picture Book. The award was announced at FWA’s recent remote four-day annual conference. The annual competition, which received 549 submissions, was RPLA’s 19th.

“This is the most competitive RPLA we’ve ever had,” said Chris Coward, RPLA chairperson.

The Royal Palm Literary Awards competition is a service of the Florida Writers Association established to recognize excellence in its members’ published and unpublished works while providing objective and constructive written assessments for all entrants.

“A Peek Under the Big Top” is Volume 5 in Beaule’s popular series Chompy & The Munchy Bunch, about a carrot with superpower eyesight, and is geared toward children ages 4-10.

“Lauren Goldstein did an outstanding job with the illustrations. She came on board starting with Volume 2 and her creativity is unmatched,” Beaule said.

For additional information, visit the FWA website, floridawriters.net, where there is also more about RPLA and the complete list of 2020 winners. Or check out www.nancybeaule.com for details about her books. Beaule and her husband live in Monmouth during the summer.

