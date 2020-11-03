LEWISTON – George Luc Plourde Jr., 41, of Lewiston, passed away on October 28, 2020, at his residence.

George was born in Lewiston to George Sr. and Ann Marie Plourde on March 16, 1979. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1998. He married the love of his life Cecile (Edwards) on July 1, 2000, at Holy Family Church in Lewiston.

George was the proud owner of “My Uncle’s Construction Inc.”. The name stemmed from the fact that he learned the trade from his uncle’s and because of that George loved showing anyone who also wanted to take interest. He took a lot of pride in the work that he performed. Any time that we would drive around, he was so happy to point it out and show it off.

He loved the outdoors and spending time with his boys showing them how to fish and embrace nature. He was so very proud of his sons. His pride beamed through whenever he was with them.

He loved cooking on the grill. We jokingly called him the “Grill Master”. He loved it so much that we were not surprised to see him outside shirtless in the middle of a snow storm cooking an amazing meal for his family. Spending time with family and friends by the fire was so very special to him.

Those waiting at the gate for him at his time of death were his brother Ryan Plourde, paternal grandfather Roger J. Plourde, paternal grandmother Georgette Y. Plourde, maternal grandfather, Fernand Giguere, maternal grandmother Antoinette Giguere, father in law Kenneth C. Edwards, Uncle Marcel Bilodeau, aunt, Lucienne Tremaine and cousin, Lori Plourde.

Those here missing his love are his loving wife, Cecile (Edwards) Plourde and their two miracles, George “Luc” Plourde III and Mason Plourde of Lewiston, his father George Plourde Sr. and his partner, Carliss Pelletier of Lewiston, his mother, Anne Marie Plourde and her partner Brian Coffin of Topsham, his sister, Jessie Plourde and her partner Danny Chabot along with his nieces Camilya Jimenez (also his goddaughter), Mya Jimenez, Madeline Chabot and his expecting nephew of Auburn, his mother-in-law, Rose Edwards and her partner Randall Gallant of Turner, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be left for George’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services. 217 Turner St. Auburn, Me. 04210. 207-783-4585.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Androscoggin Bank branch or mailed to:

Androscoggin Bank PO Box 1407

Lewiston, ME 04243

and payable to the George Plourde Memorial fund.