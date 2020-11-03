Tuesday, November 3
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds
Early Wednesday
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: LG at Doosan
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds
