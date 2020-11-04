Republican Sen. Susan Collins appeared to be on the path to victory Wednesday morning as she maintained a sizable lead over Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in Maine’s high-profile U.S. Senate race.

With 85 percent of precincts reporting as of 10 a.m., Collins had a 51 percent to 42 percent advantage over Gideon with independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn trailing far behind with 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Crucially for the four–term incumbent, Collins’ vote total was staying above 50 percent, which is the threshold she would need to win outright and avoid a ranked-choice run-off.

The race had not been officially called as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, and neither candidate’s campaign had made any announcements since the wee hours of the morning.

But the size and voting demographics of many of the towns that had yet to report election returns left Gideon with a difficult path to narrow Collins’ lead enough to trigger a re-tabulation of the results using the ranked-choice voting process. A ranked-choice tabulation was likely to benefit Gideon because supporters of Savage — a Green Independent who was the most progressive candidate in the race — were considered more likely to rank Gideon as their second choice.

A loss by Gideon, who is currently speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, could also complicate or foil national Democrats’ hopes of winning back control of the Senate. The national parties and outside groups funneled more than $100 million into Maine’s race while the two frontrunners were on track to surpass another $100 million in fundraising and spending — unprecedented amount for a state with roughly 1 million registered voters.

Addressing a small crowd outside of a Bangor hotel around midnight Wednesday morning, Collins acknowledged the close results but said she was encouraged.

“We’re doing really well but I know it’s not over until it’s over and we’re waiting for the rest of the vote totals,” Collins said.

Gideon did not make any public comments late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But her campaign issued a statement just before 1 a.m. saying it was “prepared to see it through to the finish.”

“Over the coming days, we will make sure that every Mainer has their voice heard in this election,” Gideon’s campaign manager, Amy Mesner, said in the statement.

As expected, Gideon won many of the left-leaning towns in the Greater Portland area, coastal York County and in Midcoast Maine by comfortable margins. In Portland, for instance, she won roughly 68 percent of the vote compared to Collins’ 21 percent with Savage picking up 11 percent and Linn less than 1 percent.

But Collins won the vast majority of more conservative towns away from the coast and defeated Gideon by sizable margins in many rural areas. Gideon also under-performed presidential candidate Joe Biden in some towns, complicating her ability to overcome Collins’ sizable victory margins in more rural areas of interior, eastern and northern Maine.

Collins defeated Gideon in Lewison, Auburn, Bethel, Fryeburg and Lubec — all towns that went soundly for Biden over Trump. The Republican also won her hometown of Bangor by slightly more than 100 votes.

Under Maine’s ranked-choice system, voters had the option of ranking the four Senate candidate by preference. Those second-, third- and fourth-choice rankings only come into play if no candidate wins a majority of the vote on the first tally, however. In such a scenario, ballots from every polling place across Maine will be transported to Augusta for a re-tabulation that likely would not begin until next week.

This story will be updated.

