DURHAM — Voters on Tuesday endorsed a plan to hire a town manager.
By a 1,479-1,085 margin, residents agreed with officials who said the growing town needed more administrative oversight.
Voters also endorsed spending money to find someone to fill the job.
Town voters shot down a proposal to allow commercial marijuana businesses in Durham.
