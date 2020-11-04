Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late Wednesday was declared the winner in Wisconsin, but President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said Trump would request a recount of the state’s ballots. Here’s what we know about that process.

Do Wisconsin rules allow President Trump to request a recount?

Yes. Under state law, a recount is automatically conducted at state expense when the margin separating two candidates is less than 0.25 percent. However, a candidate is allowed to request a recount anytime the margin is less than 1 percent, provided the campaign agrees to pay. Unofficial tallies on Wednesday showed that Biden was leading Trump by about 0.6 percent in the state, or about 20,500 votes — close enough to allow Trump to request a recount but not for it to occur automatically. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by 22,748 votes in 2016.

How long does the Trump campaign have to request the recount?