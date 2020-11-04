Thursday, Oct. 29, Livermore officials were at Spruce Mountain Primary School to process returned absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. Pictured from left are Leslie Ogilie, Maine Democratic Party poll watcher volunteer, warden Brad Buzzell and ballot clerk Muriel Bowerman. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

LIVERMORE — Town officials processed returned absentee ballots last week to save time tabulating the Nov. 3 election results.

Livermore town clerk Renda Guild prepares to feed an absentee ballot into a voting machine Thursday, Oct. 29, at Spruce Mountain Primary School. 543 ballots had been returned ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, 653 absentee ballots had been requested and 543 returned, Town Clerk Renda Guild said while waiting to feed opened ballots into a voting machine.

Acting registrar of voters Aaron Miller, filling in for Krista White who is on vacation, also fed ballots into the machine.

Thursday, Oct. 29, at Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore’s acting registrar of voters Aaron Miller feeds absentee ballots into a voting machine. Returned ballots were processed to save time on election day, Nov. 3. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Muriel Bowerman, ballot clerk, and Brad Buzzell, warden, opened and verified the ballots before passing them to Guild or Miller. Leslie Ogilvie, a Maine Democratic Party poll watcher volunteer, looked on from a seat nearby.

“This town clerk will be glad when it’s over,” Guild said.

All returned ballots were processed Thursday, but more came in Friday and will be tabulated Tuesday, Guild said Monday.

There are 1,884 registered voters in Livermore, she added.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Election 2020, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles