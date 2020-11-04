LIVERMORE — Town officials processed returned absentee ballots last week to save time tabulating the Nov. 3 election results.

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, 653 absentee ballots had been requested and 543 returned, Town Clerk Renda Guild said while waiting to feed opened ballots into a voting machine.

Acting registrar of voters Aaron Miller, filling in for Krista White who is on vacation, also fed ballots into the machine.

Muriel Bowerman, ballot clerk, and Brad Buzzell, warden, opened and verified the ballots before passing them to Guild or Miller. Leslie Ogilvie, a Maine Democratic Party poll watcher volunteer, looked on from a seat nearby.

“This town clerk will be glad when it’s over,” Guild said.

All returned ballots were processed Thursday, but more came in Friday and will be tabulated Tuesday, Guild said Monday.

There are 1,884 registered voters in Livermore, she added.

filed under: