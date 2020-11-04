AUBURN — Kaleb Cox recorded a hat trick to pace Sacopee Valley to a 5-2 boys soccer win over Saint Dominic Academy on Wednesday.

Cox scored his first two goals before halftime, at which point the Hawks held a 3-1 lead.

Leo Naous scored for St. Dom’s in the first half and later rounded out the scoring with his second goal. Freshman Connor Cyr got his first career start at goalie in the Saints’ season finale.

Erik Fossum and Jonah Naritl also scored for the Hawks. Ryan Meggison earned the win in goal before Wyatt Buker finished the game in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, ST. DOM’S 0: Gabby Martin scored in the first half and Lakyn Hink tallied her 60th career goal in the final minute as the Hawks (4-4) defeated the Saints (1-8-1) in Hiram.

Kylie Day made eight saves for the shutout. Alyssa Hart made 12 saves for St. Dom’s.

CROSS COUNTRY

EL’S BELL WINS MEET: Edward Little sophomore Payton Bell came in first in a three-school meet that included Maranacook and Brunswick.

Bell, who last week placed fourth the KVAC Class A championship and earned a spot at next week’s state meet, finished Wednesday’s girls race in 20 minutes, 43.8 seconds. EL teammate Lily Vincent (21:36.6) took third behind Maranacook’s Lily Cannell. Brunswick’s top finisher was Adeline Dolley, who came in fifth.

Tyler Patterson (16:23.3) led a pack of Brunswick runners who claimed the top four spots in the boys race. Coming in behind Patterson were Joseph Valliere, Aiden Simmons and Eli Palmer. Maranacook’s Spencer Dyer was fifth.

The Red Eddies’ top boys finisher was freshman Ellis Slover (19:04.6), who placed 10th.

Girls Team Scores

Maranacook 35, Brunswick 42, Edward Little 48

Girls Individual Results

1. Payton Bell (EL) 20:43.8; 2. Lily Cannell (M) 21:14.6; 3. Lily Vincent (EL) 21:36.6; 4. Sophie O’Clair (M) 21:57.4; 5. Adeline Dolley (B) 22:05.2; 6. Zoe Wilson (B) 22:09.5; 7. Abby Valliere (B) 22:22.5; 8. Jenna Badeau (M) 22:53.4; 9. Maddy Kallin (B) 23:17.8; 10. Lilly Mushlit (M) 23:40; 11. Claire Holman (M) 23:53.5; 12. Kaelyn Langlois (EL) 24:49.5; 13. Molly Vincent (EL) 25:12.4; 14. Olympia Farrell (M) 25:47.3; 15. Maggie Johnson (B) 26:24.8; 16. Ruby Nelson (M) 26:59.1; 17. Margret Chingos (B) 27:44.4; 18. Lexi Delisle (M) 27:47.3; 19. Loring Boak (B) 28:13; 20. Johanna Corey (EL) 28:24.5; 21. Emily Lucas (M) 29:33.2; 22. Sophie Marr (M) 29:59.1; 23. Evvie Prince (B) 33:14.7; 24. Kusha Kane (M) 35:13.1; 25. Kaitlynn Dunn (M) 37:03.7

Boys Team Scores

Brunswick 16, Maranacook 54, Edward Little 68

Boys Individual Results

1. Tyler Patterson (B) 16:23.3; 2. Joseph Valliere (B) 16:53.3; 3. Aiden Simmons (B) 16:57.2; 4. Eli Palmer (B) 17:03; 5. Spencer Dyer (M) 18:10.8; 6. Adam Nassbaum (B) 18:13.6; 7. Miles Logan (B) 18:45.2; 8. Dolan Pols (B) 18:54.6; 9. Felix Battle (B) 18:55.8; 10. Ellis Slover (EL) 19:04.6; 11. Max Olmstead (M) 19:14.8; 12. Tom Poling (M) 19:23.3; 13. James Kousky (B) 19:59.5; 14. Weston Hartley (EL) 20:04; 15. Michael Tamborini (M) 21:27.6; 16. Jaden Ouellette (EL) 21:43.8; 17. Zach Burg (M) 22:14.3; 18. Jonathan Phanzu (B) 22:15.9; 19. Jack Nassbaum (B) 22:17.7; 20. Nathan Kallin (B) 22:23.4; 21. Landon Cougle (EL) 22:26.3; 22. Gabe Despradel (EL) 22:52.1; 23. Seth White (M) 23:15.5; 24. Devin Smith (M) 23:34.1; 25. Thomas McCormack (B) 24:21.7; 26. Kipp Butts (B) 24:36.9; 27. Brady McQuiad (B) 25:00.5; 28. Ethan Whitlock (B) 25:38.3; 29. Sawyer Prescott (B) 25:42.1; 30. Austin Hood (M) 26:14.3; 31. Alex Hood (M) 28:43.2; 32. Vincent Bero (M) 30:50.9.

