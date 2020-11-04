AUBURN – Edward “Ed” L. Haley Jr., 82, of Minot, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice at 9:36 p.m., after a long-fought fight from ALS. He was born on September 9, 1938, the only child of the late Edward Sr. and Mary (Frasier) Haley.

Raised in Auburn, Ed knew he loved to work with his hands. The strong work ethic instilled by his parents at a young age paved a bright future for him as he spent 45 years as plant manager at Superior Concrete in Auburn. To his employees, Ed was like a father. He was well respected for his intelligence, but more importantly his kind and welcoming demeaner to all. He retired at age 63, but continued basic, part-time work there until his diagnosis.

To Ed, family was his priority. He was a provider by nature and took care of his loved ones under no circumstances. He was reliable, giving and fair. When he wasn’t hanging out in his “Man Cave”, some of his favorite past-times included boating, hunting, golfing, camping, stock-car racing, eating out and gardening. He liked to stay busy and chances are, he had a “PBR” in hand.

Ed was a committed member to the Kora Shrine and masons. He spent many years assisting the circus raising money for the Shrine Hospital and met a large part of his friend group here. His friends referred to him as the “Rev” and he was normally the center of attention for his witty jokes. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to light up any room.

Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Haley (Murphy); son, Bruce and wife Sandra Haley of Minot and daughter, Sheila and her husband Scott Fennessy of Mechanic Falls. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Keegan Fennessy and Tatiana Toll of Mechanic Falls, and Cat Haley of Minot; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Atencia-Guzman, Mia Fennessy and Owen “Edward” Fennessy. A special shoutout to his best friend, David Greenlaw.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their weekly care, as well as the Hospice House for providing comfort during his last days.

